Today's Markets: China worries fail to rattle European markets

- Chinese GDP only just scrapes into positive territory in Q2
- European traders shrug off worries
- US banks in focus
Equity markets in Europe shrugged off worrying economic data out of China overnight to recover some of yesterday's losses in early trading today.
The FTSE 100 put on 1.1 per cent in the first two hours of trading with the main European bourses also up strongly, led by the DAX with a 1.8 per cent rise. Even Italy, which is threatened by a new constitutional crisis after prime minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation after his coalition threatened to crumble, saw positive sentiment with the Milan Bourse putting on 1.75 per cent in early trading.
Of more concern on a global level was the economic data emanating from China overnight which showed that Chinese GDP only just avoided contraction in the second quarter of the year. Strict covid lockdowns in major industrial centres hampered growth leaving GDP for the March to June period only 0.4 per cent higher than a year previously, which represented a 2.6 per cent fall quarter on quarter. This means first half GDP growth came in at 2.2 per cent, leaving the annual target of 5.5 per cent growth seemingly out of reach without a dramatic turnaround. Optimists pointed to an uptick in economic activity in June as lockdowns eased but pessimists will point to the corresponding rebound in covid case numbers since then as evidence that President Xi's zero covid policy could come into play again. What is almost nailed on is that the Chinese government are likely to be more accommodative in the monetary easing than their western counterparts are currently. Less certain is whether this will be enough to ride out the bumps in the road ahead in the second half.
In the US, eyes will be on Wall Street's major banks after disappointing results from JP Morgan, which reported a 28 per cent drop in Q2 earnings kicked off earnings season yesterday. Today sees Citigroup and Wells Fargo report with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to come on Monday.