Today's Markets: China worries fail to rattle European markets

Companies

Fevertree falls cuts guidance

Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) shares fell by more than a quarter as it lowered its margin and profit guidance and warned of cost and logistics headwinds.

The Aim-traded mixers supplier highlighted pressures around labour shortages, restricted glass availability, and soaring glass costs.

Gross margin is now expected to be 33 to 35 per cent for the full year to 31 December, 400 to 600 basis points down on the previous management forecast. Cash profit hopes have been cut down to a range of £38mn to £45mn for the year, after the company said in May that it expected to hit at least £63mn. In better news for the company, revenue guidance was left unchanged. CA

Rio Tinto warns on global headwinds

Major miner Rio Tinto (RIO) saw the double hit of lower prices and lower production in the June quarter, compared to last year, and warned of uncertainty over China’s industrial recovery. The price of its key product, iron ore, is dependent on a healthy Chinese economy.

It has already plunged a third to under $100 (£84) a tonne in recent weeks as steel prices come down off the back of weakening global demand and strong export numbers from China earlier in the year. On Friday, China announced June quarter GDP growth of just 0.4 per cent, the lowest since Q1 2020.

Rio said economic stability was a focus of Xi Jinping’s government but “headwinds are considerable from restricted labour and goods movement and a slowing external environment”.

Its iron ore production for the first half was 151mn tonnes, down 2 per cent on last year. Copper and bauxite production were both up on last year, with copper driven by a stronger June quarter. Guidance for the rest of the year has been maintained for everything but alumina and aluminium and diamonds, as Covid-19-related absences hit a Queensland smelter. AH

China lockdowns scupper Burberry

Sales of Burberry’s (BRBY) check-printed clothing are suffering from the long overhang of Covid restrictions in mainland China, where revenues fell by 35 per cent in the three months to the beginning of July. Store closures across the trench-coat maker’s single largest market flattened its overall global growth to a meagre 1 per cent, with similar trends hitting the luxury sector including Louis Vuitton owner LVMH (LVMH) and Estee Lauder (US:EL).

Burberry’s recovery in EMEIA, where comparable-store sales jumped by 47 per cent over last year’s pandemic-afflicted figures, was doubly offset by falling sales in Asia-Pacific and the Americas. All of Burberry’s Chinese stores were “fully reopened by the end of the period”, although 31 cities remain under full or partial lockdowns and the country’s retail sales have continued to fall.

Burberry is expecting a £190mn boost to its full-year revenues from a positive currency tailwind, also topping up adjusted operating profit by £90mn. Shares were down 6 per cent in morning trading. MT

Aston Martin taps Saudi sovereign fund for cash

Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) is raising £653mn in new funding in a deal which gives Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund a significant stake in the company.

The company sold a 16.7 per cent stake to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund for £3.35 per share, a discount of around 10 per cent to its closing price of £3.71 on Thursday.

The placing is conditional on the company raising a further £575mn through a rights issue, to which PIF, Mercedes-Benz and chair Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium have all agreed to subscribe.

The company said that up to half of the proceeds will be used to pay down debt, which stood at £957mn at the end of March. It rejected an alternative proposal from former backer InvestIndustrial and Chinese car maker Geely, which had offered an equity investment of up to £1.3bn – £203mn of which would have been raised through a placing and £1.1bn from a rights issue. AML said this overstated its funding requirements and would have been “heavily dilutive for existing shareholders”. MF