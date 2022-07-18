/
Construction products market slows

Building materials prices grew by 27 per cent in year to May
July 18, 2022

Construction product makers recorded an eighth consecutive quarter of sales growth in the three months to June but the rise was the slowest since the current run began following lockdowns in the second quarter of 2020.

The balance of firms reporting growth in the Construction Product Association’s (CPA) latest survey fell to 30 per cent for heavy manufacturing companies and 17 per cent for light firms, from 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, in the first quarter.

Companies in the sector were also downbeat about its prospects as customers’ budgets are placed under pressure due to rising inflation.

