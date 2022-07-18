Cost pressures cause hike in profit warnings

Travel & leisure operators and retailers among the hardest hit 70 firms have issued two consecutive warnings in past 12 months

The number of UK-listed companies reporting profit warnings increased by 66 per cent in the second quarter, with a record number citing cost pressures as the reason for lower margins.

More than half of the 64 warnings issued in the quarter were from consumer-facing firms, according to EY-Parthenon’s latest Profit Warnings report. This week Direct Line (DLG) joined this list of companies, warning on margins driven up by car repair costs and the surge in used car prices, while Deliveroo (ROO) doesn't have a profit to warn about but cut revenue growth expectations significantly.