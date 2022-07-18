Fevertree and Diageo: through a glass darkly

We’ve seen recently how Fevertree Drinks’ (FVTR) asset-light business model provided little insulation against fast-rising input costs. In its latest pre-close update, the premium mixer producer downgraded its half-year profit expectations, guiding for a gross margin of around 37 per cent. That represents a 510 basis point (bps) contraction from the 2021 year-end.

The expected cash margin showed an even steeper decline and is now forecast at around 14 per cent. Prior to the onset of the pandemic the rate stood at 31.3 per cent. That’s some comedown and the full-year outlook is even more dire, with “a further 400bps to 600bps of margin dilution” and a forecast gross margin “in a range of 33 to 35 per cent”.

Fevertree’s woes stem from a combination of labour shortages in the US and availability and cost issues linked to industrial glass. Indeed, bottle suppliers are experiencing severe problems sourcing glassware as the production is energy-intensive and prices have been rising steadily in tandem with those for wholesale gas. And it’s worth remembering that the wider drinks industry is also struggling with cost increases linked to grain and logistics.