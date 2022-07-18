/
Today's Markets: Haleon arrives as European markets kick on

London welcomes biggest listing in a decade as sentiment picks up
July 18, 2022
  • GSK demerger effective, Haleon welcomed to London market
  • Equities bounce despite increasingly glum corporate data
  • Oil resumes upwards march

Once again investor sentiment appears to have become somewhat detached from reality. Traders have followed the example set in New York at the back end of last week to bid up European stocks in early trading with the FTSE100 up more than 1.5 per cent and the Dax and CAC not far behind after a couple . Asian markets were lifted overnight by news that China is intervening to try to prop up its troubled property sector. 

Sentiment this morning has been buoyed by hope that the Fed may not tighten interest rates as sharply as feared despite inflation running hot across the pond. But the central banks are in an unenviable position given the growing signs of slowing across the global economy - profit warnings are coming thick and fast right now - as inflation threatens to embed itself at higher levels for longer. 

Excitement in London this morning as the market welcomed the biggest European listing in a decade in the form of Haleon (HLN), which demerged from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to form a £31bn consumer healthcare giant which is home to brands such as Sensodyne and Panadol.  

In less positive news, further profit warnings this morning from food delivery specialist Deliveroo (ROO) and insurer Direct Line (DLG), which followed on from its peer Sabre’s (SBRE) warning on Friday. Deliveroo blamed slower than expected growth as consumer face increasing headwinds while Direct Line has been afflicted by a rise in the cost of claims, due to second hand car market strength, not being matched by premium rises. Meanwhile, data from consultancy EY suggests that profit warning numbers have risen by 66 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to a year ago with consumer facing sectors such as retail leading the way. 

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures will not be helped by news that oil has resumed its upwards march - busting back through the $100 level today after President Biden’s middle eastern visit failed to result in significant moves by Opec to ease the oil price situation. A weaker dollar also gave the oil price an extra shove. 

