Today's Markets: Haleon arrives as European markets kick on

Deliveroo delivers growth downgrade

A growth warning from Deliveroo (ROO) provided yet more evidence of a worsening consumer outlook, as growth in the value of orders placed through the takeaway app slowed to 2 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter. This is a steep drop-off following constant-currency growth of 12 per cent in the previous quarter, which reflects the “impact of increased consumer headwinds”, as well as tough comparisons with last year’s pandemic-boosted basket sizes. Management has slashed its growth expectations to between 4-12 per cent for the full year, down from previous predictions of 15-25 per cent.

Deliveroo’s shares have more than halved in value in 2022, as downward pressures have continued unabated since the tech sell-off began at the start of the year. The food delivery sector has been plagued with questions over its ability to turn a profit, but Deliveroo said it remained “confident” in its ability to adapt, through margin improvements and a “strong balance sheet”.

The restaurant delivery app still expects to narrow its losses in 2022, with its adjusted Ebitda margin expected to improve to between -1.5 and -1.8 per cent for the year, compared with -2 per cent last year. According to broker Jefferies, today's downgrade “actually has an equity positive implication” given the “critical importance” of profitability in the food delivery sector. MT

Haleon becomes London’s biggest listing for more than 10 years

The FTSE 100 gained a new member company this morning when Haleon’s (HLN) shares began trading in London. The consumer healthcare group, which was spun out of pharma giant GSK (GSK), achieved a market valuation of £30.5bn – making it the city’s largest listing since Glencore’s 2011 float. Its portfolio of brands includes Sensodyne toothpaste and the painkiller Panadol.

Pfizer currently has a 32 per cent stake in Haleon, while GSK holds 6 per cent of the company. Both intend to ditch their shares after a lock-up ends in November. Haleon’s shares began trading at 330p. GSK investors started out owning some 54.5 per cent of the new company – receiving a single share for each of their GSK shares. JJ

Derwent sells office block

London office landlord Derwent (DLN) has sold a vacant building to an undisclosed buyer for £85mn – which the landlord said reflects a premium to the building’s 2021 book value. The south-west wing of Bush House on The Strand comprises 104,000 square feet of office space spread across nine floors. Shares in Derwent nudged up 1 per cent this morning.

Chief executive Paul Williams said the sale had “de-risked the refurbishment and resulted in the early crystallisation of our development return”. ML

Hill & Smith CEO steps down

Hill and Smith (HILS) said its chief executive, Paul Simmons, is stepping down from the company’s board “with immediate effect” and will leave the business after serving a period of garden leave. The company’s non-executive chair, Alan Giddins, will become executive chair on an interim basis until a new CEO is found.

Simmons joined the Solihull-based group less than two years ago after a 10-year spell at safety equipment group Halma (HLMA), where he ran its infrastructure safety and process safety businesses.

Hill & Smith, which makes safety barriers and other galvanised products, said both revenue and underlying profits for the first six months would be 10 per cent higher year-on-year, at around £397mn and £48mn respectively. MF

Johnson Matthey unveils ‘gigafactory’ hydrogen plan

We’ve quibbled before about the use of the word ‘gigafactory’ to describe manufacturing capacity when it is not referring to a massive electric vehicle battery plant like those run by Tesla (US:TSLA), but Johnson Matthey (JMAT) and the government have stuck to that nomenclature for a new hydrogen fuel cell operation.

Pedantry aside, Johnson Matthey’s new £80mn plant will increase its capacity to make these fuel cells that could go into the next generation of hydrogen-powered trucks and other heavy vehicles. The Royston factory will produce 3 gigawatts (GW) a year of components for proton exchange membrane fuel cells, with 2024 the target date for start-up. The government has pitched in to the project through the Automotive Transformation Fund. AH

Direct Line takes inflation hit

Shares in Direct Line (DLG) took a 12 per cent hit after the insurance company’s trading update spooked investors with warnings that inflation in the insurance sector was running well ahead of rises in premiums, due to a combination of higher used car prices, costlier repairs leading to higher-than-expected operating costs. The company now expects its loss ratio for automotive to be 86 per cent, with operating costs in the region of £690mmn to £700mn for the year. Overall, it means it won’t meet its targeted cost ratio of 20 per cent, which pushes up its combined operating ratio to between 96-98 per cent for the year.

Direct Line is a victim of circumstance, but it clearly underestimated the premium level increases it would need to offset higher costs. However, the problem could also be linked to the tighter pricing environment imposed by the end of “price walking” – higher premiums for non-switching customers. This a clear setback for the company as it will have to rely on reserve releases to maintain pay-outs, as it has in previous years, with no sign that this cycle will be broken any time soon. JH