Petrol prices: all rockets and feathers

Despite a fuel duty cut, petrol prices are still going up A recent Competition and Markets Authority review absolves retailers of much of the blame, but raises concerns about a growing ‘refining spread’

Petrol retailers are currently something of a bogeyman. In early July, motorways were brought to a standstill by protests against the high cost of fuel. The RAC then called on retailers to "cut prices to reflect lower wholesale costs", with a spokesman adding that "there is no doubt that drivers are getting an incredibly raw deal at the pumps at a time when the cost of living crisis is being felt ever more acutely". But the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) new review into the road fuel market reveals a more complex reality.

As my chart shows, petrol prices are at a record high. The CMA found that the price of a litre of both petrol and diesel has gone up by over 60p in the last year – adding £500 to the cost of running a car. Around a third of this rise could be attributed to higher oil prices. The fall in the value of sterling added an extra 12 per cent through higher import prices. Yet this still leaves a large proportion of the increase unaccounted for.