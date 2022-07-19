Today's Markets: Twitter pushes Musk to early trial, UK pay jumps

Companies

MADE.com tables third profit warning

Shares in MADE.com (MADE) crashed by 40 per cent after the online sofa retailer issued its third profit warning in a year, announcing plans to review costs across its operations including warehousing and headcount. Worsening consumer confidence was to blame for a 19 per cent decline in gross sales in the first half of the year, meanwhile profits took a £20mn hit from supply chain disruptions and higher levels of promotions aimed at clearing old stock.

The furniture seller downgraded its guidance to a loss of between £50mn and £70mn for the year, from a previously-guided £15mn to £35mn loss, as the homewares group now expects “no near-term improvement in discretionary big-ticket demand nor in new customer acquisition”. Liberum slashed its target price by almost half, down to 85p per share. Nevertheless, the broker reiterated its ‘Buy’ recommendation as it believes MADE’s issues are “no different to the broader homewares and furniture category” and management’s response has at least been swift. MT

Pre-empting Zahawi’s Mansion House speech

The new chancellor’s top lines for the traditional July speech at Mansion House in the City are clear: help business succeed and try and limit inflation. Despite the change in occupant at 11 Downing St, this is a similar vibe to what Rishi Sunak would have said. Pre-released parts of Nadhim Zahawi’s speech include commitments on going ahead with Insolvency II changes that will allow insurers to splash more cash, while he will also pledge to increase “the competitiveness of our capital markets”.

Investors will be hoping this doesn’t include far looser listing rules (given the response to Matthew Mould’s golden share at THG, the appetite for US-style founder freedom is not there) and it could also bring on worse pre-emption rights for retail buyers. Currently, small shareholders often watch as their holdings are diluted, while share prices plunge and institutions walk off with cheap, hefty stakes in companies.

This could be expanded further, in a return to Covid-19-era rules, where the limit of 10 per cent of new share capital being issued before pre-emption rights kick in was doubled so companies could quickly raise cash. The Financial Times reported shareholders would need to back the change in a meeting if the rules were changed, but that might give little solace if institutions and boards like the idea of quicker, easier raises. AH

Shares leap at Palace Capital following shareholder revolt

Shares of Palace Capital (PCA) jumped 7 per cent this morning after a shareholder revolt caused the company to u-turn on its business strategy and three directors to leave the business.

Earlier this month, Palace said it would pursue a strategy of buying regional offices with the proceeds from a warehouse portfolio sale, but the company has now abandoned this plan “in light of shareholder feedback following that update” with the proceeds from the sale to be distributed to shareholders instead. Directors Mickola Wilson, Kim Taylor-Smith and Paula Dillon will leave the business with immediate effect “in light of the amended strategy”. ML

Hotel Chocolat melts in the heat

Hotel Chocolat’s (HOTC) shares tumbled by more than 40 per cent on Tuesday morning on news that the premium chocolatier now expects to make a statutory loss for the year to 26 June. It also revealed impairment charges and plans for international investment to be “materially reduced”.

The update said that the company would be hit by non-cash impairment on £23mn of loans made to its Japan joint venture – with a possible “full impairment charge” – and £3mn of provisions will be recognised due to closed stores in the US.

International expansion plans will be scaled back, with the company funding “necessary working capital only, without making speculative investments in customer acquisition or capex”. CA

Read a full write up of Hotel Chocolat's troubles here.

Petropavlovsk delisting confirmed

Russian miner Petropavlovsk (POG) said post-close on Monday it had asked its administrators to delist its shares in London and Moscow. Last week, the company confirmed it would not be able to make a $200mn (£167mn) loan repayment to Gazprombank as it had repeatedly flagged since April.

On Monday, a London court officially appointed Opus Restructuring as the administrator.

Read our story from last week on the former £1bn-market-cap company’s collapse and colourful history. AH

Haleon’s London debut falls flat

Haleon (HLN), the newly-demerged consumer health arm of GSK (GSK), had a less-than-thrilling start to life at a listed company yesterday. With a market valuation of £30.5bn, the IPO was London’s largest for more than a decade. But even that wasn’t enough to excite investors, who are no doubt wary of growing macroeconomic pressures. Haleon’s shares opened at 330p and fell to 308p by the end of the trading day. Though they opened at 309p today, shares were trading below 300p by mid-morning. JJ

EU approves AstraZeneca cancer drug

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced this morning that Enhertu, a breast cancer drug it developed alongside Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment specifically targets tumours that test positive for a protein called HER2, which promotes the growth and spread of cancer cells, making the illness more difficult to treat.

A study published earlier this year in The New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression compared to older forms of treatment. Analysts at Berenberg recently hailed the “exceptional progress” in AstraZeneca’s oncology pipeline. Last month, the company also announced positive results from a trial of Imfinzi, a lung cancer drug. JJ

Q4 production ‘takes shine off’ BHP’s monumental year

The world’s largest miner BHP (BHP) has warned shareholders about rising costs hitting next year’s earnings and the impact of a new coal royalty in Queensland, after a period in which it paid a record interim dividend. That largess looks likely to be over when BHP announces its final year payout next month for the financial year that ended 30 June.

“Broader market volatility continues and we expect the lag effect of inflationary pressures to continue through the 2023 financial year, along with labour market tightness and supply chain constraints,” said chief executive Mike Henry, who was positive on Chinese stimulus coming through in the second half of this calendar year. Iron ore and copper prices have plunged both on the broader global economic outlook, but also because of China registering weak growth numbers in the June quarter. The coal price was one surprise this year for BHP, although Henry also hit out at the Queensland government for raising its royalty rate (at current high prices) from 7 per cent to 19 per cent.

“In what was a fairly monumental year for BHP with the successful unification and petroleum spin out, today’s result will take the shine off of this to an extent heading into its FY results on August 16,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda.

BHP’s petroleum unit spinoff with Woodside Energy (WDS) will add a handy $8bn (£6.7bn) to the post-tax bottom line, the company said today. AH