Dressed down and downbeat at the Mansion House

Mansion House overshadowed by inflation

Whole suite of financial services changes in the pipeline

The City’s annual summer shindig at the Mansion House was characterised both by the new dress-down look sported by the Square Mile’s great and the good as well as a reminder of the significant list of problems facing the UK economy. The current chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, and governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, make a good fist of talking about the importance of tackling inflation. Somewhat controversially, both agreed that the answer was to get prices to come down. To give the chancellor his due, he did outline some important changes to shareholders structures and capital raising that will appear in new legislation.

However, the chancellor’s main pitch was to the financial services sector, outlining a new Financial Services & Markets bill to be presented to parliament. From the looks of it, most of the provisions essentially enshrine in legislation what had already been recommended in various reviews. For investors, reforms to the prospectus regime as recommended by the Hill review will be adopted and insurers will also benefit from enacted changes to the Solvency II regime, which the bill will also enshrine.