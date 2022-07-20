Today's Markets: It’s peaked, lol

Inflation hits 40 year high in the UK, and will go higher still

ECB to tighten tomorrow - but how hard?

Netflix loses more subscribers but Stranger Things success takes edge off decline

UK inflation rose to a fresh 40-year high at 9.4 per cent - no wonder the Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, was yesterday chirruping about a 50bps hike at the next meeting. And with energy prices to rise again in the autumn, the peak has not been reached yet. GBPUSD trades a little lower but holds 1.20 for now. Truth is the BoE has been too slow to react and too complacent about inflation. It’s like toothpaste, remember.

It’s peaked, lol