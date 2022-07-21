Corporate actions boost IG

Professional traders spending more on macro themes

Capital reorganisation funds shareholder returns

Bear markets are notoriously difficult for trading platforms to navigate as they tend to clear out the hobbyists who opened accounts at the height of the bull run and have subsequently been left nursing dangerous losses. However, despite quieter market activity, IG Group (IGG) seems to have used the operational pause to sort out its capital financing, bed in acquisitions and kickstart a £150mn share buyback program.

The acquisition of tastytrade, which made a partial year contribution to these results, explains most of IG’s reported growth. The acquisition meant the number of active clients increased by over a third, however, on a pro-forma basis, the number actually reduced by 2 per cent to 381,500 as the hobbyists exited the market. Chief executive June Felix said: “The past few months have seen an improvement in the quality of our client base, with more revenue per client, as professional traders played the volatility in the markets.” She added that IG is seeing traders moving towards taking out positions based on broader macroeconomic themes as the year progresses.

IG also spent the autumn redesigning its capital position and has been issuing debt and putting new revolving credit facilities in place. For example, it has issued £300mn in 7-year bonds and now has a corresponding £300mn three credit facility in place. Felix said the capital restructuring had been planned for some time and, while interest rates are a factor in the decision, the company still sees opportunities for further consolidation in the sector and expansion in overseas markets. “America and Japan are particularly important markets for us. The US has 9 million active traders and Japan has 2 million forex traders, alone”, she said.

IG is following the trend for companies to reorganise their debt structures in advance of rising interest rates. IG still seems to be interested in expanding its client base, whether through organic means or acquisitions, but the start of a share buyback program suggests that shareholder pay-outs is where the bulk of the company’s excess capital will go given that the advertised distribution is now 50 per cent of pre-tax profits. Broker Numis forecasts EPS for 2023 of 91.8p, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of just 8. That still looks decent value despite the fact IG’s share price can be as volatile as the markets. Buy.

Last IC view: Buy, 862p, 27 Jun 2022

IG GROUP (IGG) ORD PRICE: 745p MARKET VALUE: £ 3.2bn TOUCH: 744-745 12-MONTH HIGH: 947p LOW:646p DIVIDEND YIELD: 5.9% PE RATIO: 8 NET ASSET VALUE: 470p* NET CASH: £927mn