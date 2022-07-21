Cost control pays off at DWF

Management looking to scrap office space Debt levels still a concern

Streamlining efforts seem to be bearing fruit at DWF (DWF). The legal services group has boosted its top-line growth by 4 per cent and returned to profitability after reporting a sizeable loss this time last year.

It has also managed to protect its profit margins – no mean feat given that management introduced a company-wide salary increase of 5.5 per cent in January, and saw churn in the region of 20-25 per cent, according to Liberum. Improved cost control is now a “key component” of DWF’s strategy and management is keen to scrap office space. (It estimates that one-third of its real estate is potentially surplus to requirements, which could deliver £7mn of recurring annualised savings in the medium term.)

However, it’s worth paying close attention to the group’s lease liabilities in the here and now. DWF’s leverage ratio – which shows borrowings as a multiple of adjusted Ebitda – is comfortable at 1.08. However, when lease liabilities are added to the equation, this rises to 2.24.

DWF also has a tendency to make quite heavy adjustments to its profit figures. Last year, for example, adjusting items came to £65mn, largely consisting of office closure costs, acquisition-related expenses and share-based payments. Adjustments fell to £19mn this year, but are still worth keeping an eye on.

Many analysts are upbeat about DWF, identifying “structural upsides” such as market share gains, cross-selling opportunities and and international expansion. Over the past year, the group established a variety of new offices in Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Spain and Canada, set up via acquisitions and less risky ‘associations’.

It is worth remembering, however, that the group’s previous expansion schemes have not always gone to plan – DWF has spent the last two years closing a number international offices, and scaling back several more. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 110p, 9 Dec 2021

DWF (DWF) ORD PRICE: 97p MARKET VALUE: £316m TOUCH: 95-99p 12-MONTH HIGH: 131p LOW: 87p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.9% PE RATIO: 14 NET ASSET VALUE: 16.3p* NET DEBT: 282%