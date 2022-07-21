Howden Joinery staves off slowdown fears

Price rises offset building materials inflation and lifted gross margins by 60 basis points

Plans to open 30 new depots in the UK in 2022, with another 25 in France

After a frenzied few years for housing and home improvements, fears of an imminent slowdown have caused kitchen materials supplier Howden Joinery (HWDN) to lose over a quarter of its value in 2022. Cash-strapped consumers are already slashing their spending on discretionary items such as home furnishings, and housebuilding activity slowed for the first time in two years in June, according to the S&P construction purchasing managers’ index.