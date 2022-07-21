Howden Joinery staves off slowdown fears

- Price rises offset building materials inflation and lifted gross margins by 60 basis points
- Plans to open 30 new depots in the UK in 2022, with another 25 in France
After a frenzied few years for housing and home improvements, fears of an imminent slowdown have caused kitchen materials supplier Howden Joinery (HWDN) to lose over a quarter of its value in 2022. Cash-strapped consumers are already slashing their spending on discretionary items such as home furnishings, and housebuilding activity slowed for the first time in two years in June, according to the S&P construction purchasing managers’ index.