Next week’s economics: 25-29 July

Top of the billing next week is the Fed’s rate setting meeting. We know rates will increase, but by how much? The underlying state of the US economy is hard to gauge: but most economists anticipate weak growth, rather than outright recession when updated US GDP figures are released on 28 July.

Last month’s Conference Board release saw the Consumer Confidence Index drop, yet there are underlying signs of resilience: purchasing intentions for cars, homes and major appliances held relatively steady. Updated figures will be released on 26 July. It also appears that the US economy could handle higher interest rates. Capital Economics notes that rate-sensitive spending is currently a relatively small share of the economy, and household balance sheets are in good shape.

A 75 basis point hike looked all but certain until inflation figures surprised to the upside again last week, hitting 9.1 per cent. The Fed is now under pressure to clamp down, and whispers of a 100 basis point rise could prove self-fulfilling: the Fed will want to avoid sending any signal that it is going ‘soft’ on rising inflation. Watch this space.