Pearson, value traps and positive change

JOHCM manager buys growth stocks with dividend backing

The team uses a variety of metrics in the hope of dodging value traps

Many investors would like to profit by investing in out of favour stocks, but doing this successfully is easier said than done. Alex Savvides, manager of JOHCM UK Dynamic (GB00BDZRJ101), aims to do so by backing companies going through some form of positive change.

"We look for companies that are rethinking certain aspects of their strategy to: simplify, de-risk and [decide] whether to continue investing in assets, for example, that aren't generating the expected return," he explains. "They then use the capital that was allocated to those divisions, business lines or services to reinvest in parts of the business that are generating good returns and have competitive advantages, high market share and a differentiated position."