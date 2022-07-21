Recruiters: a skills mismatch versus macro effects

The recruitment sector has been one of the first corners of the market to begin updating on trading through June. Based on what we have seen so far, the recruiters have plenty to feel pleased about, even though their financial performance might seem at odds with the deteriorating economic outlook.

Unfortunately, share price performance is another matter altogether. The leading UK recruiters have lost around a quarter of their collective market value since the start of the year, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that the market has priced in some unfavourable assumptions on medium-term job creation. The question is how long the disconnect between levels of economic growth and labour markets will prevail? Or could it be that the lasting impact of the pandemic presents us with a new paradigm on the labour front?

The standard assumption is that the unemployment rate lags the economy partly because of the differing size of the workforce used to calculate the percentage changes. Ergo, the size of the available workforce declines when the economy deteriorates as some job-seekers take part-time work, or give up altogether. Conversely, it grows as the economy expands and individuals who had given up looking for work start looking again.

ONS data reveal that the economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 21.3 per cent in February to April 2022, although even that modest decline was largely driven by an increase in the proportion of students. The number of people in OECD countries who are out of a job, yet not looking for one, has remained stubbornly high even though most government support measures linked to Covid-19 have been pulled.

None of this appears to be playing out in the UK, or at least compared to other OECD members. The number of full-time employees increased over the quarter to a record high, but because of the negative impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on self-employed workers, the overall UK employment rate is still below the pre-coronavirus level. Clearly, the pandemic-linked disruption to the UK economy has temporarily altered the composition of labour, yet it would be disingenuous to suggest that workforce participation in the UK is stagnating as a result.

Tesla, Google signal tougher times ahead

Although employment markets appear to be in decent shape despite falling business confidence, it could simply be a question of timing.

The September quarter could certainly paint a slightly gloomier picture, at least judging by recent developments. The IMF is preparing to lower its growth forecasts for the global economy this year, while high-profile employers such as Tesla (US:TSLA) and Google parent Alphabet (US:GOOG) have taken respective decisions to lay off workers and slow the pace of hiring as recessionary fears mount. Those decisions were taken before it was revealed that US CPI inflation rose to 9.1 per cent in June, the highest rate in 41 years and a likely precursor to a predicted 0.75-1.0 per cent hike in the Fed Funds Rate, with all the attendant implications for corporate financing.

It is possible that these moves have been precipitated by company-specific issues as they certainly don’t square with findings from the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. The reality is that labour markets are now being shaped by a fundamental mismatch between the skills workers offer and those that employers need; a situation exacerbated by a post-pandemic uptick in the rate of early retirement and an ageing population.

Employers across the globe are struggling to attract the right candidates for skilled positions, with the mismatch particularly acute in areas such as education, health, social work, government, information technology, telecoms, communications and media, banking, finance, insurance and real estate. The survey found that global talent shortages have reached their highest levels in 16 years. However, ManpowerGroup (US:MAN) did caution that the war in Ukraine was starting to impact the supply chain, thereby “creating greater uncertainty in the economic outlook”. But despite increased geopolitical tensions, the survey points to an 18 per cent year-on-year increase in the net employment outlook for the third quarter (Q3), or a 4 per cent uptick from the previous quarter.

Net fee income up through Q2

Whatever the situation going forward, the industry mismatch was certainly in evidence in the latest Q2 updates. Net fee income (gross profit) has been surging across the sector due to persistently tight labour markets, both in the UK and abroad. Robert Walters (RWA) revealed a record performance through the quarter, with net fee income up by a quarter and increased activity across the permanent, contract, interim and recruitment process outsourcing strands.

Could some unfavourable assumptions on medium-term job creation already be priced in? % PCH YTD % PCH from Mar 2020 P/E ratio DY ROE (5-Yr avg) Market-cap (£mn) FDM Group -31.17 17.67 25.9 3.84 48.4 938 Hays -14.5 13.09 17.8 1.74 17.7 2,048 Impellam Group -4.56 58.62 13 na na 208 Pagegroup -28.5 33.9 29.6 3.29 26.8 1,498 Robert Walters -32.73 78.62 11.2 3.94 19.4 398 Sthree -16.59 80 12.2 2.84 30.8 518 Source: FactSet

PageGroup (PAGE) also continues to benefit from tight labour markets, both in the UK and beyond. The recruiter saw gross profit rise by a quarter to £281mn in Q2, with double-digit percentage growth recorded across its main locales, with EMEA up by 29.4 per cent and Page Personnel in the UK registering a 56 per cent growth rate.

Group chief executive, Steve Ingham, said that although management was keenly aware of heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, they “have seen no significant changes apart from the usual seasonal movements”.

Hiring in the balance

We’re in the unusual situation in which recruitment volumes remain elevated at a time when central banks are struggling to keep a lid on inflation even as economic growth rates are slowing. The global pandemic has caused widespread labour shortages, and demand for skilled workers is at its apex. But it is hard to believe that the rising average cost of capital won’t lead to more businesses putting a temporary freeze on recruitment, or perhaps even reducing headcount.

Conversely, we may eventually find that the imperative to attract the right candidates in the workplace will take preference to working capital concerns. After all, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that skills shortfalls in the labour market driven by rapidly changing demands for workers (in tech, for example) pose a much greater threat to corporate earnings than we might have imagined.

Analysis from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation shows that inaction on this front could have dire implications for the UK economy. Economic modelling found that with a 10 per cent spike in demand in the economy, and assuming a labour market still hamstrung by shortages, the UK economy would shrink by between 1.2-1.6 per cent over the next five years, relative to where it would be without the shortages. That equates to annual loss to the economy ranging between £30bn-39bn, with varying impacts across a range of sectors.

So, prospects for recruiters and the wider labour market are largely dependent on the extent to which businesses will prioritise addressing the skills mismatch over working capital concerns. Given the trajectory of interest rates, it would certainly seem odd if the recruitment sector proved to be one of the more resilient corners of the market, especially in the face of stagflation. And from an investment perspective, it’s also worth remembering that one of the chief plus-points for most recruiters is their ability to ability to expand and trim their cost bases in response to evolving economic conditions.