Supreme owner sees through dark days

Shares in consumables distributor Supreme (SUP) took a knock earlier this month as it warned investors that revenue and earnings for its current financial year will be lower than expected. Customers of its lighting division had been overstocking, it said.

Although its lighting arm only made up 21 per cent of its £131mn revenue in its debut set of results as a public company, it is one of Supreme’s more profitable divisions. It generated 25 per cent of gross profit before foreign exchange charges for the year ending in March and a gross margin of 31 per cent, compared with less than 10 per cent for its larger batteries division.

Lighting sales fell by about 25 per cent in the weeks ahead of its results announcement on 5 July. House broker Berenberg cut its earnings per share forecast for the current financial year by one-third to 9.53p, leading to a 32 per cent one-day decline in its share price to 86p.