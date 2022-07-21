The angry brigade

Way back when, in his avuncular style and in his annual letter to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (US:BRK.B), Warren Buffett told the one about the fly-fishing novice, wide-eyed at the artificial flies – the Jock Scotts, Crazy Charlies and Woolly Buggers – for sale in the fishing-tackle shop. “Do fish really go for these?” he asked. “How should I know,” came the salesman’s reply. “I’ve never sold to a fish.”

The response has some resonance with the contest to be the next leader of the Conservative party and therefore the UK’s next prime minister. The point is the contestants haven’t been selling to the UK’s electorate but to a special sub-species within them. This rare species comprises the paid-up members of the Conservative party, who number only about one in every 250 of the UK’s enfranchised population.

And the presumption is that they rise to a special bait; a feed laced with both low taxation and high levels of public spending, just the sort of treat to dazzle the elderly, affluent male fish who predominate among Conservative party members. Yet in a sense that sort of sales pitch – it could hardly be labelled a political manifesto – would appeal to almost anyone. Who doesn’t want the benefit of public spending without having to pay for it?