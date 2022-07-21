Today's Markets: A question of balance for the ECB as Draghi quits

The European Central Bank (ECB) is certain to raise interest rates today, the first such move in 11 years, having guided to do so at its last meeting. There has been some chatter about a double-hit 50bps hike, which has seen markets move swiftly to price in more aggressive tightening, lifting the euro from its multi-year lows. However, I believe it is not in the ECB’s nature to go off-beam and rip up the guidance it issued just weeks ago. In that sense it has been far more rigid than the Fed, which has been willing to abandon a more sedate pace of tightening when confronted with new data. The ECB has been stoically ignoring the signals – inflation close to 9 per cent and moving higher – and I don’t think it has suddenly found an alacrity hitherto missing from it.

Italy’s political turmoil will stay the hand of the ECB anyway. It seems all too apposite that Mario Draghi, the man who ‘saved’ the euro, is going to fall on his sword the very day the ECB raises rates for the first time in more than a decade, and that the economic problems in Italy that his policies papered over as ECB chief have not been resolved.

Moreover, the downside risks to the economic outlook have materially increased since the last meeting – look at Nord Stream 1 and look at the political uncertainty emerging in Italy. Uncertainty over the energy supply in Europe is another reason for the ECB not to go with 50bps at this meeting. To underline the problems facing Europe, yesterday’s European Commission report showed consumer confidence in the EU falling to a record low, dropping below where it reached even during the depths of the Covid crisis. The ‘window of opportunity’ for the ECB to do something great closed a long time ago, now is just about managing the damage.

At the last meeting, when updated staff projections were published, the ECB tied a 50bps hike in September to inflation being no better than it was. This is likely to remain the case, but the ECB will seek to maintain optionality even for the next meeting.

The notes from the June meeting said that “If the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates; a larger increment will be appropriate at the September meeting”. Clarifying this later, Christine Lagarde said this would mean the 2024 inflation projection remaining at 2.1 per cent or worse. I find it impossible to believe that this will improve, so I’d suggest that 50bps is looking very likely for September.

The balancing act the ECB needs to perform is to gently, as it sees it, tighten monetary policy whilst simultaneously keeping the spread between core and peripheral debt markets on a tight leash. This is no easy task – some would argue that it not the job of the ECB – but it is a predicament nonetheless. So, markets will be closely watching what details emerge about the anti-fragmentation device.

The political situation in Italy will be front of mind in the devising of this tool no doubt. Italian bond yields have risen again since tailing off markedly since the June meeting as the market largely seemed to buy into the anti-fragmentation story... now comes the proof of the pudding.

On Italy, it is all but certain that the Draghi government’s goose is cooked. Although he won a confidence vote, the major parties in the coalition abstained. Italian debt markets swooned, the yield on the 10yr BTP jumping to 3.5 per cent, and the spread with its German counterpart widening again, underlining the problem the ECB faces in devising a system where it can raise rates without leading to fragmentation. QE has for years papered over the cracks and allowed them to get worse, now the reckoning.

Following on from this, European equity markets are a little lower this morning ahead of the ECB event. Italian banking stocks dragged, sending the FTSE MIB down almost 2 per cent as markets reacted to the political uncertainty. US markets rose yesterday as the earnings-based relief rally continues to drive the price action. With the S&P 500 breaking the near-term downtrend, we could yet see 4,200 tested – lots depending on next week’s megacap earnings.

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged, but warned over currency volatility as the yen nearly breached 140 last week. This morning USDJPY trades around 138.60. BoJ Kuroda says yen weakness is ‘solo’ because of the dollar’s strength. I seem to remember Francois Villeroy de Galhau, France’s central bank chief and member of the ECB’s Governing Council saying recently that it’s not that they euro is weak, it’s that the dollar is strong. True up to a point – takes two to tango.

Tesla (TSLA) earnings… lots to unpack here. A bit like a Tesla car, it looked good initially, but delve deeper and there’s trouble with some of the fixings. Revenue rose 42 per cent to $16.9bn, while adjusted earnings per share rose 57 per cent.

Automotive gross margin declined to 27.9 per cent from 32.9 per cent last quarter and 28.4 per cent a year ago. Ramping ‘inefficiencies’ at Berlin and Austin will provide further margin headwinds for the rest of the year. The Cybertruck, announced three years ago, is still in development... Musk said it will start deliveries next year. FSD and other products – some announced 5 years ago – are also still in development. So why is R&D spend down $198m from the prior quarter? Musk says, Tesla’s problem is supply not demand... although it seeing its backlog of orders fall even as production is rising. Maybe Tesla isn’t paying its bills. Tesla also sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin holding. In retrospect, it was inevitable.

Elsewhere, existing home sales in the US fell for a fifth straight month home prices rose to a record high. Nord Stream 1 is flowing though not at 100 per cent. The UK has blocked a Chinese firm from acquiring IP of vision sensing tech from Manchester University – which not only raises a point about the infiltration of our academic institutions by the CCP, but also a more assertive government stance when it comes to business deals, particularly around defence and technology.

As of yesterday, before the latest batch after the close, over 78 per cent of the 60 companies on the S&P 500 that have reported topped analyst expectations. So, earnings so far are not as bad as feared and that is allowing investors to see the glass half full after weeks of worry. It’s hard to punish stocks that have already derated even if expectations were quite low.

Finally, some more Musk stuff… Matt Halbower, founder and CEO of Pentwater Capital Management and a specialist in merger arbitrage, has been betting Twitter (TWTR) will win its case against Musk. The investor has built a large stake in Twitter, becoming one of its top 10 shareholders, in a move designed to capitalise on the arbitrage opportunity that exists in the painful transaction, he told CNBC. It’s the exact opposite of the Hindenburg short when it seemed the deal might happen. As I said back in May once Hindenburg had covered its short and deal was falling apart, the risk reward might favour backing Musk to see it through and the board to enforce $54.20. I should have said: might favour a Delaware court enforcing specific performance on Musk and making him swallow the deal: the outcome is basically the same. Shares in Twitter are up 22 per cent since July 11th as traders bet on Musk losing. I think we should still be looking at Tesla stock over the coming days and weeks as Musk could be thinking about liquidating more stock while the stock still trades at a hefty multiple.

Companies Abcam quitting Aim for New York listing Cambridge-based life sciences firm Abcam (ABC) has announced it intends to delist from London’s Aim and pursue a sole listing on the Nasdaq. The move comes despite government efforts to bolster its ‘golden triangle’ of biotech companies in Oxford, Cambridge and London. Policymakers launched a £200mn Life Sciences Investment Programme just last year. However, concerns are growing about the ability of the UK market to retain top companies after Brexit. Abcam has been listed on Aim since 2005 and is one of the exchange’s largest companies with a market cap of more than £2.5bn. The company did not outline its case for ditching Aim beyond saying it was looking for more liquidity. Its shares rose 5 per cent to 1,175p following yesterday’s announcement, and opened at 1,232p this morning. JJ S4 Capital’s shares tank on reduced profit expectations S4 Capital (SFOR) lost around a third of its market value in early trading after the tech-led advertising agency revealed that staff costs in the content practice have been increasing ahead of the gross profit/net revenue growth rate. The agency has now put the brakes on hiring, while implementing other cost reduction measures, but the increased staff costs have put the squeeze on the interim cash margin. Consequently, the agency has reduced its target cash profit for the full year to approximately £120mn, around a quarter down on consensus expectations. MR Fuller’s recovery continues Fuller Smith & Turner (FSTA) said that trading was above pre-pandemic levels and pointed to the recovery of its London estate, but management also highlighted the impact of cost pressures. Total sales for the 16 weeks to 16 July were up by 3 per cent against pre-pandemic, and by 81 per cent on last year. Trading was promising “especially in the City and West End of London”. One new site was acquired in the period, at Heathrow airport, with three more sites near to completion. Chief executive Simon Emeny said the company was not immune from higher food, labour, and energy costs but argued that “our premium offer and effective supply chain management provide a degree of protection”. CA Mitchells and Butlers warns of margin pressure. Mitchells and Butlers’ (MAB) sales were up – just – against pre-pandemic in the third-quarter, but drink sales continued to struggle and the pub group said that the cost environment would keep margins lower. Like-for-like sales were up by 1 per cent in the period against financial year 2019, driven by a food uplift of 3 per cent. Drink sales fell by over 1 per cent and are down for every quarter of the year so far.

Management said that utility, labour, and food costs would now likely stay higher for longer, “increasing and prolonging the medium term impact on margins”. CA ​​Volution breezes through supply headwinds Volution (FAN), the maker of air quality systems, said it expects earnings per share for the year to 31 July to be at the top end of analyst expectations, with revenue growing by 13 per cent to around £308mn and operating margins maintained above 20 per cent. The company said it had benefited from strong demand from new build and social housing refurbishment projects in the UK and for heat recovery systems in Europe. Chief executive Ronnie George said early steps taken to build inventory helped to support service levels. The company’s shares jumped by 5 per cent in early trading and at the top end of FactSet’s EPS estimate range of 22.9p-23.8p, they trade at around 16x forecast earnings. MF Frasers’ shares see double-digit surge following bullish update Shares in Frasers Group (FRAS) leapt 16 per cent this morning after the retail group said that this year’s pre-tax profit would hit £345mn despite retail’s “well-chronicled challenges”. Ahead of its results for the year to 24 April, the company predicted that it would swing from last year’s £40mn pre-tax loss and that next year this figure could jump to £500mn. It said that revenues have surged across the company’s divisions – with European retail seeing a 28.4 per cent uplift and premium lifestyle seeing a 43.6 per cent uplift. ML Dechra Pharaceuticals prepares acquisition Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH), a producer of veterinary medicines, has raised around £180mn through the issue of new shares as it prepares to acquire Piedmont Animal Health for £175m. The US-based target company has a development pipeline of eight products, with two set to launch by the middle of the decade. Dechra has also said it is in discussions to acquire a platform company at a price and scale similar to Piedmont. Numis analysts called the Piedmont deal “sensible” and wrote that it will “strengthen its presence in key therapeutic areas, and in our view de-risks future growth,” in a note this morning. Dechra’s shares were down about 4.5 percent to 3,560p today. JJ

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com