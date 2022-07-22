Caledonia Mining to buy second Zimbabwe gold asset

Caledonia Mining to buy gold project for $53mn in shares, dependent on government supporting two requirements

Mine could produce almost 170,000 ounces a year after $250mn startup spend

Gold company Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has planned an ambitious acquisition, potentially expanding its production to over 250,000 ounces (oz) a year from the current 80,000. The company announced on Thursday it had agreed to buy a former Anglo American gold project in Zimbabwe for $53mn (£44mn) in shares, issued in New York, and a 1 per cent royalty.

The seller, a local company called Bilboes, is half-owned by a former Anglo American employee, 24 per cent-owned by the Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) and 26 per cent-owned by a British Virgin Islands-registered investment firm. Bilboes owner Victor Gapare will become an executive director at Caledonia if the deal goes through.