Caledonia Mining to buy second Zimbabwe gold asset

CEO says acquisition for $53mn in shares will put Caledonia on the map (still of Zimbabwe)
July 22, 2022
  • Caledonia Mining to buy gold project for $53mn in shares, dependent on government supporting two requirements
  • Mine could produce almost 170,000 ounces a year after $250mn startup spend

Gold company Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has planned an ambitious acquisition, potentially expanding its production to over 250,000 ounces (oz) a year from the current 80,000. The company announced on Thursday it had agreed to buy a former Anglo American gold project in Zimbabwe for $53mn (£44mn) in shares, issued in New York, and a 1 per cent royalty.

The seller, a local company called Bilboes, is half-owned by a former Anglo American employee, 24 per cent-owned by the Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) and 26 per cent-owned by a British Virgin Islands-registered investment firm. Bilboes owner Victor Gapare will become an executive director at Caledonia if the deal goes through. 

