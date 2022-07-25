China making significant iron ore moves

Iron ore miners are getting both positive and negative signals from China this month. Unfortunately for Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP), the creation of a new iron ore trading and mining body is likely to impact the sector for years to come and potentially even move it away from the current spot market.

The short-term positive is an injection of cash by the government into major property companies, which will reverberate down the supply chain. The initial stimulus of Rmb80bn (£10bn) could be expanded to Rmb300bn, according to financial information publication REDD. This triggered increases in the share prices of major property groups. The construction sector is a key demand driver for steel and iron ore.

The iron ore price went back over $100 (£83) a tonne on the news, reversing weeks of decline.