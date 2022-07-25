FRC fines KPMG £14.4mn

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) imposed a fine of £14.4mn on KPMG following an investigation into its accounts of collapsed contractor Carillion and outsourcing firm Regenersis.

The auditors’ watchdog said the fine had been reduced from £20mn “to reflect KPMG’s self-reporting, co-operation and admissions”, and that the accountancy firm had also agreed to pay £3.95mn towards the costs of the investigation and a tribunal that was held earlier this year. Four former KPMG partners have also been banned from the profession for periods ranging between 7-10 years, while a fifth has been reprimanded.

The FRC said that “false and misleading” documents had been provided during inspections it carried out into the audits. It added that there had been breaches of integrity, stating that no accountant should need training to realise that misleading a regulator is dishonest.

In the case of Carillion, which had £6.9bn of debt when it was placed into liquidation in 2018, the FRC found that “false or misleading meeting minutes” were created, which were intended to mislead inspectors. In the Regenersis case, a false or misleading audit report had been created relating to goodwill.

“Misconduct that deliberately undermines the FRC’s ability to monitor and inspect the effectiveness of audits is extremely serious because it obstructs the FRC’s ability to protect the public interest,” said the watchdog’s executive counsel, Elizabeth Barrett. “This case underlines the need for all professional accountants, regardless of seniority, to be aware of their individual responsibility to act honestly and with integrity.”

KPMG UK chief executive Jon Holt said the consultant and auditor accepted the tribunal’s findings “in full”.

“The behaviour underlying this case was wrong and should never have happened,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Official Receiver, acting on behalf of Carillion’s creditors, launched a claim against KPMG seeking to recover more than £1bn in damages.