Summer 'airmageddon' to extend the staycation boom

A third successive summer of ‘staycations’, as domestic travel has been renamed, is upon us – much to airline operators’ chagrin. Even as Covid-19 restrictions have become a thing of the past throughout Europe, a combination of rail strikes and the ‘airmageddon’ unleashed by airports’ languid approach to hiring staff have caused many to holiday closer to home in 2022.

This has created a headache for beleaguered airline operators, who have been forced to reduce capacity over their peak summer trading months. Last month, easyJet’s (EZJ) chief executive, Johan Lundgren, postponed air travel’s return to normal until next summer, as he announced 10,000 flight cancellations. The shares have fallen by 35 per cent over the last three months, with smaller falls of 14 per cent and 26 per cent at rivals Ryanair (RYA) and British Airways owner IAG (IAG) respectively.

Meanwhile, consumers are facing the largest squeeze on incomes in decades, with air travel seeing one of highest levels of price inflation in last month’s consumer prices index. A survey by Retail Economics and Grant Thornton found that a third of UK households plan to decrease their spending on holidays, preferring to cut back by choosing cheaper foreign destinations and domestic travel. In all, Sykes Holiday Cottages’ annual Staycation Index, published last week, estimated that 77 per cent of Brits are planning at least one staycation this year, and nearly half are spending their main summer break in the UK – which could pour an extra £15.5bn into the UK economy this summer. The company estimates the average spend on a domestic holiday is £822.