Today's Markets: Stocks tread water ahead of FOMC

Mixed start to the week as traders sit on their hands

Eyes on central banks once again

As economic data continues to point south

European stock markets edged a little lower but were well within recent ranges early on Monday as investors look ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting this week. Wall Street ended a positive week on a more cautious note on Friday as Snap’s (SNAP) earnings miss hit tech, with Alphabet (GOOGL) down almost 6 per cent and Meta (META) more than 7 per cent weaker for the session. Futures indicated a slightly lower open later. We get both sides of the PE multiple this week with the Fed and a deluge of earnings from some of the largest weightings on the market.

The S&P 500 is about 9 per cent above its June lows. The bump is down to a couple of things. One earnings are pretty good. However, Friday saw how bear market rallies can reverse as quickly as they begin when the narrative unwinds – a Snap-led tech sell-off saw the S&P 500 decline 1 per cent, though the market still ended 2.6 per cent higher for the week.