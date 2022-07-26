/
Food businesses grapple with costs burden

With margins coming under intense pressure, some companies are faring better than others
July 26, 2022
  • Price rises across the board
  • Automation helping with labour costs

Food businesses being pummelled by soaring costs are fighting back with a range of margin-protecting measures, as manufacturers and supermarkets battle it out to safeguard profits.

While price increases are ubiquitous in the sector, various actions, from energy hedging to operational cost saving initiatives, are also being implemented to mitigate higher input costs, labour shortages, and supply chain issues. Some businesses remain upbeat as consumers trade down and eat more at home, while others have flagged that margins will be hit for some time.

