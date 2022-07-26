/
Reach toils with digital strategy

The newspaper group’s turnaround plan has been hampered by inflation, the war in Ukraine and squeezed advertising budgets
July 26, 2022
  • Cost of newsprint up 54 per cent
  • Print arm still struggling 

Reach (RCH) is in the midst of an urgent transformation plan. The national and regional news publisher is moving away from print and into digital media, in a bid to keep up with consumer habits.

It hasn’t been an easy first half. Print sales – which still account for about three-quarters of group revenue – fell by 3.9 per cent, with circulation and advertising both down. Boosting the price of newspapers failed to counteract an “unprecedented increase” in the cost of newsprint, which grew by 54 per cent year on year.

