Today's Markets: Inherent dilemmas

Food inflation soaring, prompting Walmart warning

Eyes on US GDP data incoming

Germany grinds towards recession

Dichot(econ)omy: Can inflation be deflationary? Of course, demand destruction is part of the cycle. But also yes in a more immediate sense depending on which basket of goods or services you are looking at. A few weeks back I commented that “core inflation is minded to backslide when real wages lower and non-core is ripping because of inelasticity of demand for food and energy… core was a measure for pre-pandemic not now”.

Now the proof from Walmart (WMT): “Food inflation is double digits and higher than at the end of Q1. This is affecting customers’ ability to spend on general merchandise categories and requiring more markdowns to move through the inventory, particularly apparel.” Right, so high food and energy prices means you have less money to spend on discretionary items. No way, who could have predicted this? WMT shares plunged 9 per cent in after-hours trading as it said this impact would lower its Q2 and full 2023-year forecasts. We knew that working through all that inventory was not going to be easy, but it seems to have been harder than expected for Walmart and suggests consumers are not wearing higher prices so well anymore.