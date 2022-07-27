Orders for new planes slow as industry tackles backlog

The number of deals done at this year’s Farnborough Air Show paled in comparison to pre-pandemic levels as the aerospace industry continues to grapple with the worst crisis in its history. This comes as industry giants like Boeing (US:BA) and Airbus (FR:AIR) look to make up lost ground from the pandemic and beef up earnings for the coming years.

Plane orders closed at 356 on the last day of the biannual show on Friday – well below the 1,400-plus deals signed at the last in-person event held in 2018 and around half of the long-run historical average of 679, according to investment bank Jefferies. But the pandemic didn't just keep travellers at home, it held back jet deliveries and saw airlines pause fleet expansions.

"We’ve got 13 years of order backlog globally," said Kevin Craven, chief executive of ADS, the UK aviation and defence trade body that runs Farnborough. He added that judging the industry's health just by orders made at the show would be "nuts" given that the backlog for deliveries has lengthened considerably since the onset of the pandemic, as airlines buffeted by a drop-off in demand delayed take-up.