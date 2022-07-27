Technology sentiment is nearing the bottom

Consumer technology and advertising underperforming software

Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings to come in second half of the week

Microsoft (US:MSFT) and Alphabet’s (US:GOOGL) recent trading updates could be evidence that tech market sentiment has nearly bottomed out. Both companies missed broker forecasts as economic headwinds gathered but both saw their share prices jump, suggesting a lot of the worst has already been priced in.

At Microsoft, adjusted earnings per share was $2.23 per share, below the $2.29 (£1.85) expected by analysts. However, its share price was up 4 per cent in after-hours trading. The same pattern played out at Google which posted earnings per share of $1.21 – missing the analyst expectations of $1.28. Google’s share price increased 5 per cent in after hours.