Today's Markets: Tech resilience? Inflation bites the hand that feeds

European markets open up in positive territory despite further signs of inflation

US tech boosted despite underwhelming results from giants

McDonald's ramps up pricing

Tech resilience is not a phrase we have heard much this year, but there are signs that the collapse in sentiment towards big tech may finally be abating. Results overnight from tech giants Microsoft (US:MSFT) and Alphabet (US:GOOGL) were nothing to write home about compared to their turbo charged efforts of recent years, but nonetheless their shares rose 4 per cent and 5 per cent respectively in after hours trading. Notably, both posted earnings per share figures which undershot analyst expectations but both outperformed the wider Wall Street indices which ended the day in negative territory.

Some positivity in London this morning with the FTSE100 adding 0.4 per cent and the mid and small cap indices also in the green. Over the channel the DAX is flat in early trading and the CAC in Paris up by 0.3 per cent.

Closer to home, as another rail strike paralyses parts of the UK’s transport network, price inflation continues to rip through the economy - illustrated today by consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (RB.) saying it has hiked prices on average by 9.7 per cent to reflect input costs and even the humble McDonalds cheeseburger is going up in price from 99p, where it has been pegged for 14 years, to 119p, funnily enough, McDonalds managed to beat Wall Street expectations in its second quarter results yesterday. Reckitt’s move mirrors figures from Unilever (ULVR) yesterday. Both are weathering the storm so far but it remains to be seen how long the UK consumer can weather such price rises. See our news analysis on how food businesses are coping with inflation.

Meanwhile, input prices are unlikely to subside in the short term, especially if Russia continues to manipulate Europe like a puppet on a string. This time it has suggested maintenance is the main reason for the supply of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline into Germany dwindling to something like 20 per cent of capacity. But it has prompted the EU to agree a gas rationing plan for later this year and sent gas prices in Europe soaring once more.

Companies BATS takes Russian impairment British American Tobacco (BATS) has been forced to take a £957mn impairment charge linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But financial performance has been solid through to the half-year. Despite rising input costs, the financial outturn has been largely positive. Revenue was up by 3 per cent on an adjusted basis, while operating profit was 7.8 per cent to the good at £5.65bn on a 90-basis point increase in the underlying margin to 43.9 per cent. Aside from dealing with government agencies, management has also been successfully trimming the cost base with c. £275m savings in H1 2022. MR A host of major companies are reporting over the next few days, including the likes of GSK (GSK), Lloyds (LLOY) and British American Tobacco (BATS) today - see our Companies section for all the latest.

