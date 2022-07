Basic dividend cut after earnings fall on lower metals prices, production issues

Analyst says second half looking better

Anglo American (AAL) has a varied portfolio but the decline in metals prices in the first half of the year was widespread enough to knock its underlying cash profit down by 28 per cent compared with 2021. This has led to a dividend cut and a difficult first earnings release for new chief executive Duncan Wanblad, who took over from Mark Cutifani in April.