Inchcape extends Latin American road trip

The auto-dealer is continuing its push into the Americas with a £1.3bn acquisition, adding to distribution deals in Barbados and Chile this year
July 28, 2022
  • Distribution growth outstrips weaker retail revenues
  • £256mn loss on disposal of Russian business

Inchape’s (INCH) detour across the Atlantic is about to accelerate, with a £1.3bn cash-and-share acquisition of a major auto distributor in Latin America. Car dealer Derco – whose footprint includes Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia  – is expected to add roughly £2bn in revenues a year and be 20 per cent accretive to Inchcape’s earnings-per-share from the second year onwards, if the deal passes muster with three countries’ regulators.

