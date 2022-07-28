Inchcape extends Latin American road trip

Distribution growth outstrips weaker retail revenues

£256mn loss on disposal of Russian business

Inchape’s (INCH) detour across the Atlantic is about to accelerate, with a £1.3bn cash-and-share acquisition of a major auto distributor in Latin America. Car dealer Derco – whose footprint includes Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia – is expected to add roughly £2bn in revenues a year and be 20 per cent accretive to Inchcape’s earnings-per-share from the second year onwards, if the deal passes muster with three countries’ regulators.