New rules, new risks

From Folkestone and Dover to Fenchurch Street and Docklands, frustration is in the air. Thwarted holidaymakers are as impatient to get away as the government (even in hiatus mode) is to get its hands on the regulatory steering wheel. Ministers want to induce a second Big Bang, to unleash Britain’s post-Brexit potential and they are being urged on by City firms, who naturally would like compensation for being yanked out of the EU.

Private investors are equally discontented, although their problems are not Brexit-related. A constant theme in the emails I receive is unfair treatment by company management, whether that’s Duke Royalty’s decision to announce, open and close an offer and placing all within a single day, making “it impossible for any shareholder other than three directors and those in the know to take part”, or the brokers who aid and abet companies by “sabotaging shareholder democracy through their incompetent and careless approach”, as one reader proclaimed following his unsuccessful attempts to attend annual meetings.

The government has been sitting up and taking note, although that’s only because it would like to see private investor wealth dragooned into helping it on big infrastructure projects, and/or offered up to growth companies. It’s why it wants regulators to rip up EU based Solvency rules which require insurers to hold large amounts of capital of cash – money that could be released for investment into those crucial infrastructure projects. There’s also the small fact that financial services is a jewel of the economy. It makes a huge contribution, delivering a trade surplus of £63bn in 2020, the highest such trade surplus in the world, while the UK’s insurance sector is one of the largest in the world. Brexit however has the potential (already seen in rivalry with Amsterdam’s exchange and the EU’s desire to stop its firms using London’s clearing services) to be the City’s biggest ever threat to its preeminence, rather than a catalyst for growth.