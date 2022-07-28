/
Orders roll in for BAE Systems

Order backlog hits a record £52.7bn
July 28, 2022
  • Dividend upped by 5 per cent to 10.4p
  • Three-year, £1.5bn buyback announced

The standout number in BAE Systems’ (BA) half-year results which perhaps best tells the tale of the changed nature of the world since it last reported numbers is the increase in new orders – up 70 per cent, to £18bn, taking its order backlog up to a record high of £52.7bn. 

Of course, some of this was anticipated and is part of longer term programmes – for instance, £4.9bn-worth of contracts providing training and support to the Royal Saudi Airforce and £1.8bn of orders linked to the European MBDA missile systems joint venture, in which BAE Systems has a 37.5 per cent stake. 

