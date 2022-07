Aiming to double cash profits to £150mn over the medium term

Rising interest rates to hit firm with £1mn-£2mn higher finance charges

Restore (RST) began its transformation from storing boxes of paper documents to securing digital records in the cloud over the pandemic. Restore Digital’s revenues have more than doubled, up 120 per cent to £31.2mn in the six months to the end of June, driven partly by a contract award from HMRC.