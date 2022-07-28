Segro looks for growth in late-cycle warehouse market

Non-adjusted pre-tax profits down

But demand for new warehouse leases remains high

When Souman Das spoke to Investors’ Chronicle in April, the chief financial officer of Segro (SGRO) said that the “wall of money” hitting the sector from people eager to buy warehouse assets was greater than the “wall of worry” from those fearing the market overheating.

One week later, Amazon (US:AMZN) – which accounted for a quarter of all newly leased warehouse space in the UK in 2020 and 2021 – issued a profit warning and admitted it had over-expanded. The announcement wiped billions off the value of Segro and its competitors.

So, where does this leave the UK’s largest property company now? Das says that it’s a tale of two markets. On the one hand, he admits the market for buying and selling warehouse assets is not as strong as it has been for the last few years – indicating that the “wall of money” had overvalued warehouse assets and that many could drop in value as a result.

On other hand, Das says that the demand for warehouse leases, the second of the two markets, is higher than ever. According to data from Savills, the amount of newly leased space hit an all-time high for the first half of this year. Even in a cost of living crisis, businesses still need warehouse space for their ecommerce needs. No surprise then that Segro’s rental income has increased to £239mn for the year to 30 June 2022 from £195mn in the same period last year.

However, it is worth noting that last year’s rental income figure has been adjusted from £220mn to remove things like service charges and that the company’s non-adjusted pre-tax profits have dipped. In addition, questions remain as to whether this sky-high tenant demand will continue given the fall in discretionary spending. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 1,297p, 18 Feb 2022

SEGRO (SGRO) ORD PRICE: 1,060p MARKET VALUE: £12.8bn TOUCH: 1,060p-1,061p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1250p LOW: 935p DIVIDEND YIELD: 0.1% TRADING PROP: £57mn DISCOUNT TO NAV: -12.5% NET DEBT: -26% INVESTMENT PROP: £17.2bn