IMI gains encouragement from order intake

Measures taken to build inventory levels

Completion of Bahr Modultechnik acquisition

Roy Twite, chief executive of IMI (IMI), prefaced the company’s interim figures with a suitably inscrutable piece of corporate jargon, stating that the precision engineering firm had been “creating tremendous value for all our stakeholders by increasing customer intimacy”. That seems above and beyond the call of duty, but he might have been better off highlighting the 17 per cent increase in after-market orders at IMI Critical Engineering, or perhaps the 170-basis point (bps) increase in the adjusted operating margin at IMI Hydronic Engineering.