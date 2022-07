Report suggests shopping centre values have bottomed

Hammerson still struggling with falling rental income

IC TIP: Hold

Is that light at the end of the tunnel? After five years in the darkness, Hammerson (HMSO) has finally posted a pre-tax profit in its half-year results. Shares in the beleaguered shopping centre developer leapt 10 per cent on the morning of the announcement, but there remain reasons to be bearish.