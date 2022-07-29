Today's Markets: Recession, what recession?

US posts second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth

Europe's economies are faring better, for now

Natwest exceeds expectations, boosts payout

When is a recession not a recession? Well it depends on who you talk to. The US yesterday announced its second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth - assumed by some to mean it is in ‘technical recession’. US government officials however denied this was the case pointing to a number of other factors, including low unemployment, as a sign that the US economy is not actually in recession.

Whichever way you slice it though the news isn’t good and again throws into relief the US Federal Reserve’s now well flagged plans to tighten interest rates aggressively in the coming months. Nonetheless, US investors shrugged off the news to help the S&P500 and Nasdaq close the day up more than 1 per cent, continuing the recovery in US shares which started in June and has not been diverted by a somewhat mixed earnings season. Tech acolytes were boosted by news of modest growth at Apple (APPL) in the second quarter despite supply chain problems which have been exacerbated by Covid shutdowns in China. Apple’s revenues rose by 2 per cent to $83bn, marginally ahead of consensus forecasts. The news saw Apple’s shares add 3 per cent in after hours trading.

Talking of recession - some of Europe’s major economies have dodged it for now with both France and Spain posting better than expected GDP growth numbers for the second quarter with the latter in particular boosted by returning tourists. French outperformance led to a 1.2 per cent rise in the CAC40 in early trading this morning with the DAX putting on 0.6 per cent and the FTSE100 up a more modest 0.25 per cent.

On the home front, results season continues unabated with figures from Natwest (NWG) beating expectations as it benefited from rising interest rates and the continued strength of the UK housing market. Second quarter profits were 47 per cent higher than last year, even without the benefit of write backs which boosted the 2021 performance. Traders bid up the shares by as much as 8 per cent as management announced a dividend of 3.5p plus a special dividend of 16.8p a share.

Other notable results out this morning included Jupiter (JUP), the fund management house which continues to suffer outflows and has seen its share price halve this year. Assets under management fell by 20 per cent in the first half, accelerated by £3.6bn of outflows, while profits fell by more than 60 per cent to £30m. Elsewhere, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) rebounded to an operating profit of €293m for the second quarter after heavy losses last year. This despite having to cancel thousands of flights due to operational issues at several airports, most notably for IAG Heathrow. Half year losses were €467m, down from a loss of €2.18bn in 2021.