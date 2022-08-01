New evidence on nudging

Nudging has become an increasingly mainstream economic concept

But a new study suggests that nudges may not be an effective tool for behavioural change

In 2008, Richard H Thaler and Cass R Sunstein published the hugely influential Nudge. It argued that, being only human, people are prone to blunders and biases, which lead to bad decision making. If policymakers make it easier for people to choose what is best for them, they can be nudged into making good decisions – without restricting freedom of choice.

Nudge theory has broad appeal. The synopsis of the book presents its insights as being ‘from neither the left nor the right’, and it soon became a mainstream idea. The UK government set up a Nudge Unit in 2010, and it is even examined as part of the A Level Economics syllabus.