Today's Markets: HSBC beats as FTSE starts August on the up

Solid earnings, easing around inflation worries and some repricing around the Fed, plus a weaker dollar, has enabled a strong bear market rally. The S&P 500 can probably still hit 4,200, but I wouldn’t give it too much beyond that, even though the market could be happy to ride this bear market rally narrative for the summer. No one cares if it’s a technical recession or not.

The market is way too complacent still because the Fed is not done yet. Data released on Friday showed that inflation is far from tamed. The personal consumption expenditures price index jumped 6.8 per cent in June, whilst the core reading accelerated to 4.8 per cent. This data only underscores the need for the Fed to keep on. "I'm convinced we're going to have to do more in terms of interest rate increases," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said ahead of the data. Meanwhile markets repriced the chances of another 75bps hike in September to one-in-three from one-in-four.

The Fed hiked last week by 75bps but chair Powell pointed to slowing spending and hinted at cuts some time in the future. The market is desperate for the Fed to pivot but it’s happening yet. More pain to come, albeit the University of Michigan one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations did ease back to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent… hardly a big improvement when the absolute level remains so elevated and actual inflation remains higher.