Agronomics: a potentially lucrative route to food security

Speculation has mounted that soft commodity traders have been sitting on grain stockpiles in anticipation of higher prices. That probably makes good commercial sense, even if it’s questionable from a moral perspective. Any delay to market disproportionally impacts those who can least afford to meet price increases.

Leaving ethics aside, the current febrile nature of global agricultural markets is an obvious consequence of the war in Ukraine, but it doesn’t end there. It is becoming increasingly clear that agricultural produce is deriving price support from governmental environmental policy, a situation analogous to global energy markets. It’s this latter factor which provides pointers for investors looking to profit from the growth in agronomics and the tech that promises to transform farming methods.

The first shipment carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odesa at the beginning of August. Both Russia and Ukraine have signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations that have cleared the way for the export of grain which has been languishing in Black Sea ports because of Russia's invasion. The agreements also extend to Russian exports of grain and fertilisers.