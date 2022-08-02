/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Direct Line loses connection

The car insurer looks set for an awkward second half as inflation beats at the door
Direct Line loses connection
August 2, 2022
  • Inflation erodes profits as claims jump
  • Share buybacks suspended 

Motor insurer Direct Line (DLG) had the good sense to “kitchen sink” most of the bad news in its statement in an earlier trading update, which meant its inability to match premium price increases with inflation were priced into the shares before these results. Nevertheless, with cost inflation running at 10 per cent in its insurance claims pipeline, the company will take a significant hit this year to the bottom line. Taken together, the company pitches its range for combined operating ratio to between 96 per cent and 98 per cent, with so sign that this will fall back to normal levels until after next year.  

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data