Direct Line loses connection

Inflation erodes profits as claims jump

Share buybacks suspended

Motor insurer Direct Line (DLG) had the good sense to “kitchen sink” most of the bad news in its statement in an earlier trading update, which meant its inability to match premium price increases with inflation were priced into the shares before these results. Nevertheless, with cost inflation running at 10 per cent in its insurance claims pipeline, the company will take a significant hit this year to the bottom line. Taken together, the company pitches its range for combined operating ratio to between 96 per cent and 98 per cent, with so sign that this will fall back to normal levels until after next year.