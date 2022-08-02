Today's Markets: BP earnings jump as European shares drift

BP profit $8.5bn in Q2

Australia continues aggressive tightening policy

News from Purplebricks and JD Sport

European stock markets ended Monday down after trading higher for much of the session and are a little weaker again this morning, though the FTSE nudged a bit higher with help from the oil majors. US stock markets drifted a touch lower in yesterday’s session without too much to energise investors either way after July’s strong recovery. This morning the highlight for the London market are some very strong results for BP, as you would expect. Underlying replacement cost profit was $8.5 billion in the second quarter, compared with $6.2bn for the previous quarter. Good refining margins and oil trading delivering strong underlying cash growth. Or you could just say oil and gas prices are so high it’s like printing money. The quarterly dividend was raised 10 per cent - the usual suspects will complain. BP said the windfall tax introduced last month on profits through to the end of 2025 will result in a one-off deferred tax charge of $0.8bn – a drop in the ocean by today’s numbers it would seem. Oil prices have stabilised this morning after a sharp decline yesterday towards the bottom of the bear flag/descending wedge formation.

The S&P 500 perfectly played to an old technical level, pulling back from the 4,145 horizontal resistance formed by the Jun ‘21 and Mar ‘22 lows. We’re constantly wondering – when is the bottom in? I’m tended to believe this is just the middle of a strong bear market rally; the 9 per cent rally for the broad US market in July simply a reflex reaction to the oversold conditions, beaten-down valuations, earnings strength and hope the Fed is about to pivot to a more accommodative stance. Most notably, the 10yr Treasury yield has crumbled 100bps since the S&P 500’s low in the middle of June. That has enabled a big multiple expansion for tech stocks in particular which had been heavily offloaded on Fed tightening and inflation worries in the first half of the year. Caterpillar (CAT), Starbucks (SBUX), Airbnb (ABNB) and Uber (UBER) report earnings later.