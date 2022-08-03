IP Group’s nano profits

Oxford Nanopore drags IP Group down

Private valuations have held up

Making lots of small investments in a diverse number of companies should be a relatively straightforward way of managing risk for the likes of IP Group (IPO). However, the half-year results highlighted the paradox of how only one really good investment can over-balance even the most diversified of portfolios. The investment company posted large paper losses on the value of its investments because of price falls at Oxford Nanopore (ONT), whose share price has more than halved in the great tech bust of the past six months.