Tech companies now targeting cash flow

Uber posted positive free cash flow after pulling back on its R&D spending.
August 3, 2022
  • Netflix forecasting positive annual free cash flow
  • Facebook increases prices of VR headsets

Uber (US:UBER) posted its first ever positive free cash flow quarter in its history in a further sign that tech companies are increasingly targeting cash rather than growth at all costs. The ride hailing app generated free-cash flow of $382mn (£313mn) in the second quarter of the year, up from an outflow of $398mn last year.

Rising interest rates means raising debt or capital has become more expensive. For loss making businesses, there is now a greater need to fund themselves internally.  “Last quarter I challenged our team to meet our profitability commitments even faster than planned—and they delivered,” said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

