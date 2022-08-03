Today's Markets: Re-meme-ber WSB

Remember the meme stock craze? Those were fun times. Now the payback: Robinhood (HOOD) says it is slashing 23 per cent of jobs, blaming “deterioration of the macro environment, with inflation at 40-year highs accompanied by a broad crypto market crash.” This has further reduced customer trading activity and assets under custody. Robinhood cut headcount by 9 per cent in April but this did not go far enough.

Tough times for the retailer broker, which released quarterly results a day early. Revenues fell to $318m from $565m in the same quarter a year before. It also lost almost 2m customers over the quarter – or about one in eight of its base. Monthly active users decreased 1.9m sequentially to 14m. Net deposits however were up 22 per cent to $5.2bn, so it’s not all doom and gloom. In fact, normalisation is probably a good thing – less hot money chasing stupid trades is surely a good thing?

Speaking of which, Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO of MicroStrategy (MSTR) to spend more time with his Bitcoin. No, really. Saylor says the move to executive chairman role will let him “focus more on our Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives”. Undeterred, the company booked a $917.8 million impairment charge on its Bitcoin holdings, leading to a net quarterly loss of $1.06bn compared with a loss of $299.3 million in the same quarter of last year.