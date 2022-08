Advanced wound care segment boosted by US acquisition

Exposure to Russia will have some impact on FY 2022 revenue

Medical technology group ConvaTec (CTEC) has done what only a handful of companies can in a contracting economy: beat consensus sales expectations. The firm’s revenue grew by 6.4 per cent on an organic basis – and 3.6 per cent on a reported basis – in the first half of the year amid a continued recovery in demand for elective surgeries.