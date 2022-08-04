Today's Markets: A dovish 50bps hike from BoE will do little

A 50bps rates rise is the largest hike since 1995

European markets snap two-day losing streak

Results from Greggs, Biffa, IP

European stock markets broadly followed Wall Street after US stocks snapped a two-day losing streak to rally handsomely as better economic data boosted sentiment even as bond yields rose. The FTSE 100 traded close to the flatline and the pound is steady ahead of the Bank of England meeting later. A solid rally for tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq by 2.6 per cent despite yields moving higher.

The US ISM Services PMI beat expectations, boosting the US dollar and lifted broader risk sentiment. The July reading was 56.7 compared to 53.5 expected, easing the immediate recession worries, whilst in another boost to the Fed the measure of prices paid decelerated to 72.3 from 80.1 - high but moving the right way. These numbers are ‘soft landing’ type numbers so the market lapped it up. Also, US factory orders for June +2 per cent vs +1.2 per cent expected. Treasury yields spiked and the 2s10s curve inverted further to -38bps, the most since 2000.

Earnings continue to deliver, too. JPM: "With 67 per cent of S&P 500 companies having reported, 69 per cent are beating 2Q earnings (vs. 79 per cent avg. last 4Qs) and 65 per cent are beating revenue estimates (vs. 77 per cent).” BofA says sell-side sentiment lowest in 5 years but still no buy signal yet; Wall St bracing for recession.

Even the European data was better, with German exports rebounding more than expected in June. Exports rose 4.5 per cent, reflecting inflation but also suggesting supply chain pressures may be easing a touch.

The Bank of England raised rates by 50bps today, but in a dovish fashion with big cautionary remarks about the outlook. Inflation expectations are likely to move up for this year, but the BoE won’t want the market to think it’s going super-hawkish. If it does deliver a more hawkish tone, GBP can get a lift but the base case for a ‘dovish’ 50bps hike could see sterling sold on the fact. Couple of things to consider: this is the biggest hike since 1995. But inflation hit 9.4 per cent in June and forecast to rise further this year. It’s not got nothing left to do if it wants any credibility. The BoE has been dripping rate hikes in a piecemeal fashion that has done nothing for inflation nor sterling because it’s been worried about the economic outlook (because, get this, of inflation!). It requires a much more forceful message but we won’t get it from Andrew Bailey, who remains out of his depth in terms of communicating policy.

OPEC delivered a minimal 100k bpd hike to production in September, which does nothing for the market but is a bit of a sop to calls for Saudi Arabia to do more. Despite an initially rising following the OPEC decision, both WTI and Brent futures declined around 4 per cent to their weakest since February as the EIA reported a big bump in inventories. US crude stocks rose 4.5m barrels last week and gasoline stockpiles added 200,000 barrels, indicating weaker demand.

Companies Next always delivers High Street bellwether or notable outperformer? Next (NXT) raised its full-year profit forecast by £10m to £860m after a strong rebound in full-price sales. Q2 sales rose 5 per cent, or 4.7 per cent more than expected, down to the prolonged hot weather and a return to formal events like weddings both requiring wardrobe updates. NW Phoenix adds Sun Life Life insurer Phoenix (PHNX) has added to its life book by spending £248mn on Sun Life, a closed book life insurer. Running off Sun Life’s book should generate around £470mn of incremental cash, 70 per cent within the first three years. A further attraction for Phoenix is that most of Sun life’s administration is outsourced to Phoenix’s admin partner, TCS Diligenta, which means a further £125mn of savings could accrue from efficiencies. In total, Sun Life has a £10bn share of the legacy £480bn life market, with the further benefit for Phoenix of a significant presence in the North American market. The acquisition is funded solely through Phoenix’s own cash reserves as part of its strategy of deploying surplus capital. The company also said that acquisition would help support a 2.5 per cent increase in the dividend. JH Recent results Greggs evolves to match post-pandemic trends

Biffa carries a high premium given its issues

IP Group’s nano profits

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com