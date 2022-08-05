Escape route

Neil Woodford swapped a reputation as the only UK investment manager with star dust for that of something between a clown and a fake. Most likely, neither reputation was deserved. Still, at the height of his celebrity, he suggested that the modern income fund should comprise a combination of conventional high-yield stocks sprinkled with blue-sky situations that would eventually provide the fund with its oomph.

Because this was the suggestion of the UK’s best-known investor, the commentariat gave it due respect. But when the bottom fell out of Woodford Investment Management in 2019 – and the chaotic nature of its funds was revealed – Woodford’s notion was treated as ridiculous.

Actually, there was some sense in what he was saying. Put it this way, there is a weary familiarity about the average UK-orientated income fund, largely because the same old culprits keep cropping up; companies whose best days are almost certainly gone, operating in industries that won’t necessarily disappear – surely, there will always be a need for, say, builders and food manufacturers – but often struggling even to cover the cost of their capital. Similarly, there will always be a need for banking, insurance and energy. But innovation means those companies scrabble around for acceptable returns from markets that may be transformed by the 2030s.