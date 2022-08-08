A glimmer of hope for shopping centre landlords

Listed retail landlords feeling confident again

Councils and private equity buying up centres

Castlegate Shopping Centre in north-east England is the “heart of Stockton”. That's according to the signs on the largely vacant building, at least. Stretching from the start of the high street to the middle of it, this once vital organ in the local economy has been in a critical condition for some time. Nearly half the shops were empty as of March last year, prompting the council to suggest some pretty radical surgery: remove the shopping centre and replace it with a park.

On my visit to Stockton-on-Tees, two councillors insist that this 'heart' has in reality held the town back more than anything else. The mid-century building gives the town far more retail units than it could possibly need. It also completely obscures the river which, were the shopping centre not there, you’d be able to see from an outside table at one of the myriad of pubs and bars on the high street.